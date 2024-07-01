The 2024 BET Awards was a night filled with celebration and recognition of Black excellence in music, television, film, and sports. With top names like Drake and Nicki Minaj leading the nominations, the anticipation was high for who would walk away with the night’s top prizes. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the event was a star-studded affair that honored the talent and achievements of the industry’s best.

In the Album of the Year category, Killer Mike took home the award for his album “Michael,” while SZA won Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. Usher was named Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, and Tyla was recognized as the Best New Artist of the year. The Video of the Year award went to Victoria Monét for her song “On My Mama,” and Jalen Brunson was named Sportsman of the Year.

The night also saw Regina King take home the award for Best Actress, while Angel Reese was recognized as the Sportswoman of the Year. J. Cole, Beyoncé, and Usher were among the other big winners of the night, showcasing the diverse talent and achievements within the industry.

The 2024 BET Awards was not just a celebration of the winners, but also a platform to highlight the contributions and impact of Black artists and athletes in the entertainment industry. The event served as a reminder of the importance of representation and diversity in media and entertainment, and the need to continue to support and uplift Black voices.

As the night came to a close, it was clear that the 2024 BET Awards had once again delivered a memorable and impactful show that celebrated Black excellence in all its forms. With a lineup of talented nominees and winners, the event showcased the best of the industry and set the stage for continued success and recognition in the years to come.