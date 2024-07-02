The BET Awards, which took place in Los Angeles recently, showcased some of the most stunning and glamorous fashion looks from the Black community. A-list celebrities like Tyla, Ice Spice, and Blac Chyna graced the blue carpet in eye-catching ensembles that turned heads and set trends for the evening.

One of the standout trends of the night was the use of silver hardware in outfits. Tyla, who won the award for Best New Artist, dazzled in a vintage black gown adorned with silver studs from Versace. Victoria Monét, the winner of Video of the Year, opted for a navy leather gown embellished with safety pins for a more edgy look.

Fiery hues like oranges, reds, and pinks were also a popular choice among attendees. Ice Spice stunned in a vibrant tangerine gown from Versace, while actor-comedian Kway sported a sunset-colored ensemble by designer Eloosiv.

White ensembles made a angelic statement at the event, with Blac Chyna, Tanner Adell, and Kirk Franklin rocking head-to-toe white looks. Blac Chyna wowed in a sculptural dress by DéNalli, while Adell exuded elegance in a corseted gown.

The classic all-black look was revamped with a touch of sophistication by celebrities like Chloe and Halle Bailey, Colman Domingo, and Tia Mowry. Chloe Bailey opted for a glossy backless halter dress, while her sister Halle chose a sequined Mônot gown. Colman Domingo stood out in a black-to-red ombre organza suit by Ferrari.

The 2024 BET Awards was not just a night to celebrate Black excellence in entertainment, but also a showcase of stunning fashion choices that set the tone for upcoming trends in the industry. The event proved that style and talent go hand in hand, and the stars of the evening certainly did not disappoint with their fashion-forward looks.