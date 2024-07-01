The 2024 BET Awards took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and the red carpet was filled with stunning looks and unforgettable moments. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the show featured performances by top artists like Lauryn Hill, YG Marley, and Usher, who received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Celebrities showed up in style, with standout looks from stars like Taraji P. Henson, Tyrese Gibson, Usher, Tinashe, Ice Spice, Victoria Monét, Halle Bailey, Chloe Bailey, Jessica Betts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Mickey Guyton, Colman Domingo, Tia Mowry, Meagan Good, Rachel Lindsay, and more. The red carpet was a showcase of bold fashion choices and glamorous outfits.

In addition to the red carpet arrivals, the show featured an opening number by Megan Thee Stallion, a new song debut by Will Smith, and a tribute to Usher for his contributions to the music industry. The night was filled with excitement, laughter, and incredible performances that kept the audience on their feet.

As the winners were announced throughout the night, the energy in the theater was electric. Fans cheered for their favorite artists and celebrated the diversity and talent showcased at the BET Awards. From emerging artists to seasoned veterans, the show highlighted the best of black entertainment and culture.

Overall, the 2024 BET Awards was a night to remember, with unforgettable performances, touching moments, and of course, the stunning red carpet fashion that left everyone in awe. The show continues to be a platform for celebrating black excellence in music, film, and entertainment, and this year was no exception.