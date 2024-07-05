The 2024 BET Awards celebrated Black excellence with amazing performances and notable winners. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the night featured standout performances from artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Lauryn Hill, and Will Smith, with Usher receiving a lifetime achievement award.

Drake led with seven nominations but left empty-handed, while Nicki Minaj won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. Victoria Monét took home two awards for her music video “On My Mama.” Killer Mike won Album of the Year for his album “Michael,” and Beyoncé won the Viewer’s Choice award for her single “Texas Hold ’Em,” while her daughter Blue Ivy Carter won the YoungStars Award.

During the ceremony, Taraji P. Henson paid homage to Kendrick Lamar with a parody performance, and artists mocked former President Trump’s comments about “Black jobs.” Usher reflected on forgiveness and the hardships faced by Black men in America while accepting his lifetime achievement award.

Rapper Killer Mike used his acceptance speech to urge viewers to vote in the upcoming presidential election and emphasized the importance of local elections. Standout performances included Will Smith’s comeback performance and Lauryn Hill’s touching rendition of “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” with her son YG Marley.

The night also saw various winners in categories such as Album of the Year, Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Best New Artist, Video of the Year, Viewer’s Choice Award, YoungStars Award, and BET Her.

Overall, the 2024 BET Awards showcased incredible talent, powerful messages, and deserving winners, making it a night to remember in celebrating Black excellence in the music industry.