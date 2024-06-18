Broadway enthusiasts, get ready as the 77th Annual Tony Awards are almost here! This year, all five of the shows nominated for Best Musical are receiving plenty of love, unlike previous years where one or two musicals dominated. The Best Revival of a Musical category also lacks a clear front runner, adding to the excitement surrounding this year’s Tony Awards. Nominees such as Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Hell’s Kitchen, Illinoise, Merrily We Roll Along, Suffs, The Outsiders, The Who’s Tommy, Water for Elephants, and Stereophonic are set to perform at the Tonys. The ceremony will be hosted by Ariana DeBose, with stars like Rachel McAdams, Eddie Redmayne, and Jim Parsons in attendance.

The 77th Tony Awards will be broadcasted on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+’s SHOWTIME tier this Sunday, June 16 at 8 p.m. ET. If you’re wondering how to watch the 2024 Tony Awards, here are the details you need to know:

Date: Sunday, June 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Location: Lincoln Center, NYC

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

The Tony Awards will air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT this Sunday on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can stream the event on Paramount+ with the SHOWTIME tier for $12. This subscription offers ad-free viewing and includes access to your local CBS channel. New subscribers can even enjoy a 7-day free trial to explore the platform’s other offerings, including live sporting events and a variety of hit shows and movies.

This year’s Tony Awards will once again be hosted by the talented Ariana DeBose. The nominees for various categories include productions like Hell’s Kitchen, Illinoise, The Outsiders, Suffs, Water for Elephants, and many more. The event is expected to start at 8 p.m. ET and run until 11 p.m. ET at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York.

Additionally, here is a list of nominees in some of the major categories:

Best Musical:

– Hell’s Kitchen

– Illinoise

– The Outsiders

– Suffs

– Water for Elephants

Best Revival of a Musical:

– Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

– Merrily We Roll Along

– The Who’s Tommy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play:

– William Jackson Harper

– Leslie Odom, Jr.

– Liev Schreiber

– Jeremy Strong

– Michael Stuhlbarg

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play:

– Betsy Aidem

– Jessica Lange

– Rachel McAdams

– Sarah Paulson

– Amy Ryan

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical:

– Brody Grant

– Jonathan Groff

– Dorian Harewood

– Brian d’Arcy James

– Eddie Redmayne

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical:

– Eden Espinosa

– Maleah Joi Moon

– Kelli O’Hara

– Maryann Plunkett

– Gayle Rankin

These are just a few of the categories and nominees to watch out for during the 2024 Tony Awards. Don’t miss this exciting event celebrating the best of Broadway!