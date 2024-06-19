The 49-year-old actor Bradley Cooper decided to stop drinking and doing drugs because he wanted to achieve his full potential in life. He realized that his drinking was holding him back and he was scared that he would ruin his life. After a turning point at 29, he joined AA and never had another drink. Similarly, Kit Harington, the 37-year-old Game of Thrones star, struggled with alcohol and addiction but found a way out by going to rehab and changing his mindset. He now describes himself as a happy and content sober man.

Anne Hathaway, the 41-year-old actress, gave up alcohol because she realized it wasn’t for her and was causing severe hangovers. She made a personal decision to abstain from drinking, acknowledging that the way she drank led to problems. Brad Pitt, on the other hand, was upset when he learned about the negative impact of his drinking habits.

Drew Barrymore, the 49-year-old actress and talk show host, kept her choice to abstain from alcohol a secret initially. She decided to share her journey of being sober for two years with the world, despite facing substance abuse issues as a teenager. Gerard Butler, who is now 54, struggled with his drinking habits before finding success in his acting career. He realized that he had to stop drinking to move forward in life.

Hayden Panettiere, the 34-year-old Nashville star, faced health issues due to her alcohol consumption but managed to get sober after intensive therapy. Zac Efron, the 36-year-old actor, discovered freedom in sobriety and found that crossing the line of fear led to greatness. He gave up drinking in 2013 and has never looked back.

Daniel Radcliffe, the 34-year-old Harry Potter star, struggled with drinking due to feeling lost in life and not being comfortable in his own skin. He grew tired of the blackouts and decided to make a change. Naomi Campbell, the 54-year-old model, chose to go to rehab to address her feelings of abandonment and grief. She acknowledged her mistakes and took steps to improve her life.

Rob Lowe, the 60-year-old actor, hit rock bottom when he realized he was letting his family down due to his drinking habits. He checked himself into a treatment center and found solace in the 12-step program. Eva Mendes, the 50-year-old star, emphasized the importance of supporting those who choose to go to rehab and face their demons.

Tom Holland, the 27-year-old Spider-Man star, opened up about living a sober lifestyle and how it has improved his well-being. He decided to give up drinking after realizing he was addicted. Justin Bieber, the 30-year-old pop superstar, went through a period of heavy substance abuse before deciding to get sober. He reflected on his past mistakes and encouraged others to let go of shame and embrace a better future.

Tom Hardy, the 46-year-old Mad Max: Fury Road star, had a troubled past with drugs and alcohol starting at a young age. After waking up in a London street covered in blood and vomit, he decided to seek help and completed a rehab program. These celebrities have shown that overcoming alcohol addiction is possible with determination and the right mindset.