Ali Wong is a talented comedian who has not yet hosted SNL, despite her relationship with Bill Hader. She has released several successful stand-up specials on Netflix, showcasing her humor to a wide audience.

Christian Bale, known for his dramatic roles, has not had the chance to showcase his comedic side as an SNL host. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if he will ever take on this role, especially after his upcoming film with Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Denzel Washington, a highly acclaimed actor, has expressed interest in hosting SNL but has not had the opportunity to do so yet. His fans are hopeful that he will grace the SNL stage with his presence in the future.

Harrison Ford, known for his iconic roles in the film industry, has never hosted SNL despite his long and successful career. Fans would be thrilled to see him take on this new challenge.

Johnny Depp, despite facing controversies, has not been invited to host SNL. The actor has shared his thoughts on the challenges of being a celebrity, shedding light on the complexities of fame.

Keanu Reeves, beloved for his action-packed roles, has not committed to hosting SNL. Fans have expressed their excitement at the prospect of seeing him on the show, possibly in one of his famous movie character portrayals.

Leonardo DiCaprio, an Oscar-winning actor, has yet to host SNL despite his lengthy career in the industry. Fans are curious if he will ever take on this comedic challenge in the future.

Meryl Streep, a legendary actress, has never hosted SNL despite showcasing her comedic talent in various roles. Her influence in the industry was highlighted when she received the honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Mindy Kaling, known for her wit and humor, has not made an appearance as an SNL host. Despite receiving an invitation to audition for the show, she had to decline due to her commitment to The Office at the time.

Sandra Bullock, a rom-com favorite, has not hosted SNL despite her successful career in the film industry. Fans would love to see her comedic chops on display on the SNL stage.

Susan Sarandon, after appearing in an SNL digital short, did not receive an offer to host the show. Her fans are hopeful that she will have the opportunity to take on this new challenge in the future.

Viola Davis, an EGOT winner, has yet to host SNL despite her impressive accomplishments in the entertainment industry. Fans believe she would be a perfect fit for the show given her extensive talents.

Will Smith, reportedly banned from SNL after his altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars, will not be gracing the SNL stage anytime soon. His behavior has left many disappointed, including SNL stars who may have wanted to work with him.

Zendaya, a rising star in Hollywood, has not received an invitation to host SNL yet. Fans have been vocal about their desire to see her take on this new challenge, showcasing her talents in a different light.