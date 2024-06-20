In a recent exclusive interview with EW’s “Quick Drag” podcast, Amanda Tori Meating, a RuPaul’s Drag Race star, bravely came out as transgender. Meating shared her journey of self-discovery and how being in an environment where she was called by her preferred name, Amanda, helped her feel more comfortable with her identity.

Another star who recently came out publicly is Bethany Antonia, who revealed her sexuality while addressing a racist message she received. The House of the Dragon actress proudly stated, “Wait till they find out I’m g– too…” in response to the hateful comment she received.

Singer Chappell Roan also shared her authentic self with her fans during a show, announcing, “Some s—‘s changed… but, b—-, I hope you’re happy, cause I’m a l—— now!” This moment was a significant step in Roan’s journey of self-acceptance and living her truth.

Colin Grafton, a star on Dancing on Ice, opened up about his orientation in an interview with Pink News, emphasizing the importance of being proud of every part of oneself. Grafton’s decision to share his truth was a powerful moment of self-empowerment and authenticity.

Daniel Bedingfield, a musician, bravely discussed his orientation during a show at the London Palladium, highlighting the complexities of identity and love in his lyrics. Bedingfield’s openness about his personal experiences added depth and vulnerability to his music.

Actress Jessica Madsen also shared her journey of self-discovery with her followers, transitioning from identifying as bisexual to coming out as q—- and being in love with a woman. Madsen’s decision to be “loud” and “proud” about her sexuality resonated with many fans and followers.

In the world of music, Lauv explored his sexuality and eventually shared his truth with his fans, releasing a love song about a boy titled “Potential.” Lauv’s journey of self-acceptance and authenticity marked a new chapter in his career and personal life.

Drag performer Madame Cassandra Uzumaki LaQueer also came out as transgender, emphasizing the importance of living authentically and being true to oneself. LaQueer’s decision to share her truth served as an inspiration for others who may be struggling with their identities.

X Factor winner Matt Terry also embraced his sexuality, sharing his story with G– Times and releasing a track titled “His Car” to express his truth. Terry’s decision to be open and honest about his orientation was a powerful moment of self-liberation and self-acceptance.

Actress Reneé Rapp shared her journey of self-discovery, transitioning from identifying as bisexual to coming out as l—— in an interview with Them. Rapp’s openness about her experiences and struggles with identity added depth and complexity to her storytelling.

Sophia Bush, known for her roles in various TV shows and movies, shared her journey of self-acceptance and coming out as q—- in an emotional essay for Glamour. Bush’s decision to share her truth in the face of adversity highlighted the importance of visibility and representation in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson also shared her sexuality with her fans during her standup special, revealing that she is bisexual. Tomlinson’s openness and humor in discussing her orientation added a lighthearted and relatable touch to her storytelling.

During the February 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards, Zoe Lister-Jones publicly debuted her relationship with Sammi Cohen, proudly stating, “I’m here, I’m q—-, I have some fear but I’m working through it.” Lister-Jones’ decision to share her truth with the world marked a significant moment of self-empowerment and visibility.

Overall, these celebrities’ courageous decisions to come out and share their truths with the world have sparked important conversations about identity, self-acceptance, and representation in the entertainment industry. Their stories serve as powerful reminders of the importance of living authentically and embracing all aspects of oneself.