Amazon Prime Day 2024 is just around the corner, officially starting on Tuesday, July 16. However, you can start saving big on a new TV right now with the early Prime Day deals happening this weekend. This is the perfect opportunity to grab a new television at a great price, with major discounts already available on models from top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL, and Amazon.

Whether you’re in the market for the latest OLED TV with top-notch picture quality or you want a high-quality outdoor TV before the Summer Olympics kick off, there are deals for everyone. Some of these early Prime Day discounts are exclusive to Prime members, but signing up is free and easy.

To make your shopping experience easier, we’ve rounded up the best early Prime Day TV deals for you. Amazon typically doesn’t drop prices further once the official sale begins, so now is the time to take advantage of these offers. From affordable screens to large, immersive displays perfect for a home theater setup, there’s something for every budget and preference.

If you’re a fan of LG TVs, you can save up to 34% on the 77″ LG C3 Series OLED TV. This 4K TV features an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look and allows you to display art and other content when not in use. For a slightly more budget-friendly option, consider the 65″ LG B3 Series OLED Smart TV, which offers similar features with a few compromises to keep costs down. The 55″ LG C4 Series OLED TV is ideal for gamers, boasting a 144 Hz refresh rate, 0.1 ms response time, and stunning visuals.

Samsung enthusiasts can find great deals on TVs like the 55″ Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV, known for its incredible brightness, detailed picture quality, and over a billion shades of color. The 43″ Samsung Frame TV features an upgraded screen with a matte finish for an anti-reflection display, along with a slim-fit wall mount for a more art-like appearance.

Sony lovers can enjoy discounts on the 77″ Sony Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV, offering a studio-calibrated picture perfect for movie buffs and exclusive gaming features for PlayStation 5 users. The XR Processor enhances color, contrast, and clarity in real-time for an immersive viewing experience.

