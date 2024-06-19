Kandi Burruss, known for her appearances on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, recently shared her favorite affordable home essentials on Amazon. She believes in finding pieces that resonate with her busy life without breaking the bank. Here are some of Kandi’s global favorite home finds that you might love too.

Kandi’s Picks:

1. Miulee Corduroy Pillow Covers – These pillow covers are now on sale for $14.99, down from $24.99.

2. Hanobe Decorative Coffee Table Tray – Kandi recommends this tray for only $22.98, originally $29.98.

3. ArtbyHannah 10×10 Framed Bathroom Art Wall Collage Kit – This framed art kit is priced at $29.99 and is a popular choice.

Kandi also shared her love for different items like velvet accent chairs, artificial flowers, flower vases, sunflowers, blanket baskets, framed prints, diffuser sets, essential oils, plant pots, coffee table trays, serving trays, throw blankets, plant pots with stands, tissue box covers, ceramic vases, artificial trees, pillow covers, tic tac toe games, and seagrass baskets.

If you’re looking to add a touch of Kandi’s style to your home, you can shop these items on Amazon. Kandi’s selections have received high praise from shoppers with thousands of 5-star reviews. So, why not bring a piece of Kandi’s home into yours with these affordable and stylish finds?