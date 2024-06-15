Danyelle Noble, a 33-year-old virgin from Jupiter, Florida, has made it clear that she is not willing to settle for just anyone when it comes to dating. She has a list of 12 non-negotiable traits that a man must possess in order for her to consider a relationship and the possibility of sex.

While some of her friends may use dating apps and engage in casual hookups, Danyelle is holding out for someone who meets her high standards. She used to feel embarrassed about being a virgin, but now she proudly embraces her status and believes that many men actually respect it.

Her list of 12 requirements includes qualities such as being family-oriented, genuine, kind-hearted, tall, fit, loving to travel, enjoying the outdoors, daring, never being married before, having a good sense of humor, being stable, and respecting her. Danyelle has never been in a serious relationship and always discloses her virginity to men on the first date.

Despite her struggles in finding the right partner, Danyelle remains hopeful that the perfect guy is out there, even if he may not be in the same country. She trusts that God has a plan for her and is focused on living her life to the fullest until the right person comes along.

Danyelle’s journey to find love is a testament to her strong sense of self-worth and determination to wait for the right person. She is not willing to compromise on her standards and believes that her patience will pay off in the end.