Classic Romance Movies to Watch on Valentine’s Day; Check out the List

Valentine’s Day is a special day to celebrate love and connection between couples. Here is a list of classic romance movies available on the main streaming platforms that not only capture the essence of romance but also provide an opportunity to immerse yourself in captivating stories full of emotion, passion, and charm.

List of 12 movies to enjoy on Valentine’s Day:

• “The Notebook” (Max or Prime Video)

• “Love, Rosie” (Prime Video)

• “La La Land” (Star+ or Prime Video)

• “Me Before You” (Prime Video or Apple TV)

• “Dirty Dancing” (Apple TV)

• “The Holiday” (Prime Video or Apple TV)

• “Valentine’s Day” (Prime Video or Apple TV)

• “Silver Linings Playbook” (Netflix and Prime Video)

• “My Girl” (Netflix)

• “Notting Hill” (Star+, Prime Video or Apple TV)

• “Pride and Prejudice” (Netflix, Prime Video or Apple TV)

• “My Best Friend’s Wedding” (Max, Netflix, Prime Video or Apple TV)

These timeless classics are sure to set the mood for a romantic Valentine’s Day celebration. So grab some popcorn, snuggle up with your loved one, and enjoy these heartwarming films together.