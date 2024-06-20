In 2015, Donald Trump and Megyn Kelly had their first feud during the Republican presidential debate. Kelly mentioned Trump’s derogatory comments about women, which led to a Twitter exchange where Trump criticized her performance. Despite the initial tension, Kelly clarified that she did not want a feud and wanted to move forward.

The feud continued with a one-on-one interview between Kelly and Trump in May 2016. During the interview, Trump acknowledged Kelly’s right to ask tough questions, even if he did not agree with them. However, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich reignited the feud by criticizing Kelly’s approach to questioning Trump’s behavior towards women.

Despite the ongoing feud, Kelly stated in a 2019 documentary that she did not believe Trump was a “bad man” and praised his performance in a presidential debate. Trump reciprocated the praise, thanking Kelly on social media. Kelly also expressed no regrets about her handling of the feud and stood by her questions and tweets.

Eight years after the initial feud, Kelly and Trump had another interview where they both agreed to put the past behind them. However, Trump later accused Kelly of pretending to like him for career purposes and brought up the infamous debate question about women.

In response to Trump’s attacks, Kelly expressed doubt about Trump appearing on her show again and noted that he was still upset about the debate question. Despite the ongoing tension, both parties seemed to agree to move forward and put the feud behind them.