The future of the Pretty Little Liars reboot has been revealed, and it seems that the students at Millwood High will have to keep their secrets a little bit longer. Max announced on September 20 that they have decided not to renew the reboot for a third season, choosing instead to cancel the show after two seasons. In a statement to TV Line, Max expressed gratitude to the co-creators, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, as well as the team at Warner Bros. Television, for reintroducing fans to this new iteration of liars who come together to combat the latest creepy villain haunting Millwood.

The revived show, initially titled Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, made its debut in July 2022, with Zaria, Malia Pyles, Chandler Kinney, Bailee Madison, and Maia Reficco stepping into the roles of the five Liars. This series was the latest addition to the Pretty Little Liars franchise, which began in 2010 with the original show featuring Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, and Sasha Pieterse.

The second season of the reboot, which premiered in May, left viewers on a cliffhanger, depicting a group of girls resembling the five leads wearing masks as they walked down the high school hallway. While the show will not be returning to Millwood, the cast members are reflecting fondly on their Pretty Little Liars experience.

Malia Pyles expressed her gratitude for the show, stating, “This show changed my life and put so many bright souls on my path. Forever grateful for Pretty Little Liars and for everyone involved in bringing it to life.” Co-star Maia Reficco also shared her sentiments about the cancellation, writing on Instagram Stories, “What a crazy 3 years – thank you for all the love you’ve shown us; it’s been a dream come true. Forever my lil liars, see you next time.”

Co-creator Lindsay Calhoon Bring took to Instagram to express her pride in the meaningful stories told with unique, diverse, queer, and powerful female characters. She emphasized the importance of this representation and thanked the fans for their support and engagement with the show.

Despite the cancellation of the reboot, there is still hope for a Pretty Little Liars reunion, especially as original star Lucy Hale is eager to reconnect with her former castmates. Hale mentioned to E! News in June that she would love to see a reunion done in the style of Real Housewives of Rosewood, highlighting the potential for a fun and nostalgic gathering of the original cast.

