The BET Awards, a night dedicated to honoring stars in the Black community, showcased some stunning fashion choices this year. Celebrities from various industries such as music, film, television, sports, and philanthropy gathered in Los Angeles for the annual event, bringing their A-game to the blue carpet. Let’s take a look at some of the standout looks from the 2024 BET Awards.

Silver hardware was a popular choice among the attendees, with celebrities donning garments adorned with shiny silver studs and hardware. Tyla, who won the Best New Artist award, rocked a vintage black gown with silver studs from Versace’s fall/winter 2004 collection. Victoria Monét, the winner of Video of the Year, opted for a navy leather gown covered in safety pins for a more edgy look.

Bright fiery hues like oranges, reds, and pinks lit up the blue carpet. Ice Spice caught attention in a deep tangerine gown from Versace’s spring/summer 2004 collection, while actor-comedian Kway sported a playful sunset-colored ensemble by Los Angeles-based designer Eloosiv.

White ensembles exuded angelic vibes on the blue carpet, with celebrities like Blac Chyna, Tanner Adell, and Kirk Franklin opting for head-to-toe white looks. Blac Chyna stunned in a sculptural dress by DéNalli, featuring a plunging neckline and delicate draping, while Adell looked elegant in a corseted gown.

The all-black trend also made a strong presence at the awards show, with stars like Chloe and Halle Bailey, Colman Domingo, and Tia Mowry embracing chic sophistication in their black ensembles. Chloe Bailey wore a glossy backless halter dress, while Halle Bailey chose a sequined Mônot gown with a unique cutout. Domingo stood out in a black-to-red ombre organza suit by Ferrari.

Overall, the 2024 BET Awards brought together a stunning display of fashion choices from the attendees, showcasing a mix of silver hardware, fiery hues, angelic whites, and chic all-black looks. The stars truly shone bright on the blue carpet, making a stylish statement at the prestigious event.