SNL Season 50: Reinventing Donald Trump – What to Expect

As the highly anticipated 50th season of Saturday Night Live approaches, fans are eager to see how the show will tackle political comedy in the midst of the upcoming presidential election. With former President Donald Trump being a frequent target of satire on the show, many are wondering how SNL will reinvent its portrayal of the 78-year-old political figure.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, SNL creator Lorne Michaels discussed the challenges of satirizing Trump in the current political climate. Michaels acknowledged the evolving nature of Trump’s persona, stating, “Trump has morphed…We are going to have to reinvent it again because, well, you saw the debate. One of the great parts of show business is that you can’t come back with the same show. So, all of these characters have to be reexamined.”

With the 2024 presidential election looming, SNL has a wealth of material to draw from for its upcoming season. Michaels expressed his desire to celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary by bringing back former cast members and guest stars who have a deep connection to the show. He emphasized the importance of infusing the upcoming season with a sense of nostalgia and camaraderie among those who have been a part of SNL’s storied history.

While the official casting for the role of Trump in the upcoming season has not been announced, Michaels confirmed that James Austin Johnson, who has previously portrayed Trump on the show, will be involved. Additionally, there is speculation that Alec Baldwin, known for his iconic portrayal of Trump on SNL, may also make a return appearance.

In addition to Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris will also be a featured character in the upcoming season. Michaels revealed that Maya Rudolph, who has garnered critical acclaim for her portrayal of Harris, will reprise her role as the 59-year-old politician. With Rudolph’s comedic prowess and uncanny resemblance to Harris, viewers can expect to see a nuanced and humorous depiction of the vice president on SNL.

As SNL gears up for its landmark 50th season, fans can anticipate a fresh take on political comedy that reflects the ever-changing landscape of American politics. With a talented cast of actors and writers at the helm, SNL is poised to deliver sharp satire and biting commentary on the current state of affairs in Washington D.C. and beyond.

With the show’s premiere date fast approaching, audiences can look forward to a season filled with laughter, surprises, and memorable sketches that capture the essence of SNL’s enduring legacy. As Lorne Michaels aptly stated, “It has to be comedy. We’re first and foremost a comedy show.” And with that ethos in mind, SNL Season 50 is sure to be a must-watch event for fans of political satire and sketch comedy alike.