Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Text Messages to Cassie Ventura Revealed in Court

During a court hearing on September 18, prosecutors read aloud alleged text messages sent by Sean “Diddy” Combs to several women, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. The messages were recited as part of the argument that Combs has a history of abusive behavior. Assistant United States Attorney Emily A. Johnson read out the texts, including one that Combs allegedly sent Ventura in 2016 following an incident where he reportedly dragged and beat her in a hotel room, an event captured on security footage earlier this year.

In the text, Combs allegedly pleaded with Cassie to call him, stating, “The cops are here. I’ve got six kids. Yo, please call. I’m surrounded. You gonna abandon me all alone?” Johnson clarified in court that the reference to the police was not accurate at the time the message was sent. In response to Diddy’s message, Ventura reportedly texted him back, “I have a black eye and a fat lip. You are sick to think it’s okay what you’ve done,” as read by Johnson.

Diddy’s Apology to Cassie and Reflection on His Actions

After the surveillance footage of Combs abusing Ventura surfaced, he took to Instagram to issue an apology. In a video posted in May, Diddy expressed feeling “disgusted” with himself and reflected on his behavior. He acknowledged hitting “rock bottom” and admitted that his actions were inexcusable. Combs mentioned seeking professional help, therapy, and rehabilitation to address his behavior. He also emphasized his commitment to becoming a better man every day.

Combs and Ventura had been in a relationship from 2007 to 2018. Following Ventura’s lawsuit alleging years of sexual and physical abuse by Combs, the two reached a settlement. However, additional individuals came forward with sexual assault allegations against Diddy, leading to federal agents raiding his homes as part of a sex trafficking investigation. Currently, Combs faces charges of three felony counts related to sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution and is held at MDC Brooklyn.

Resources for Those Experiencing Domestic Violence or Sexual Abuse

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-799-7233) offers confidential support and assistance. Similarly, the National Sexual Assault Hotline (1-800-656-HOPE) provides judgment-free support and local resources for individuals who have experienced sexual abuse. Trained staff members are available to help in the healing and recovery process.

