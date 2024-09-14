Scott Sartiano’s Hamptons Adventure: A Summer of Struggles

Scott Sartiano, the renowned figure in New York City’s high-end nightlife scene, ventured out to the Hamptons this summer with ambitious plans to establish roots in the upscale community. However, after facing a series of challenges and setbacks, it appears that his foray into the Hamptons may not have gone as smoothly as he had hoped.

Sartiano, known for his successful ventures such as 1OAK and Butter in New York City, sought to expand his empire with new downtown hotspots like the popular restaurant Sartiano’s and the exclusive members club Zero Bond. His reputation as a nightlife mogul preceded him as he set his sights on the Hamptons, aiming to create a lasting legacy for his family in the picturesque enclave.

A Summer of Headaches and Controversy

Despite his intentions to make a mark in the Hamptons, Sartiano encountered numerous challenges during his brief stint in the affluent community. From facing allegations of a “harassment campaign” by local law enforcement to dealing with pressure from the village government, his summer was marred by controversy and conflict.

Sartiano launched a pop-up version of his renowned restaurant, Sartiano’s, at the historic Hedges Inn in East Hampton, hoping to attract the upscale clientele that frequents the area. However, instead of a warm welcome, he found himself embroiled in a series of disputes that tested his resolve and determination to succeed in the Hamptons.

Struggles with Establishment and Expansion

Initially, Sartiano had ambitions of opening an outpost of his exclusive members club, Zero Bond, in the Hamptons, drawing interest from notable figures like Mayor Eric Adams. However, faced with resistance from concerned locals and East Hampton Village Mayor Jerry Larsen, he pivoted to opening a restaurant in mid-July to appease the community and demonstrate his good intentions.

Despite his efforts to show goodwill through the restaurant opening, Sartiano found himself at odds with the town over noise complaints and fines, leading to a contentious relationship with the local authorities. The tension between Sartiano and the Hamptons community escalated, with both sides pointing fingers and alleging unfair treatment in their interactions.

The Future of Scott Sartiano in the Hamptons

As the summer drew to a close, Sartiano allowed his seasonal lease to lapse, leaving the question of his return to the Hamptons up in the air. While sources suggest that he had aspirations of establishing a lasting legacy for his family in the area, the challenges he faced during his brief stay may have dampened his enthusiasm for a long-term commitment to the Hamptons.

Despite the setbacks and controversies that marked his summer in the Hamptons, Sartiano’s ambition and determination remain undeterred. Whether he decides to give it another shot next year or explore new opportunities elsewhere, one thing is certain – his experience in the Hamptons has left a lasting impression on both him and the affluent community he sought to become a part of.