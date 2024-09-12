The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards were a night to remember, filled with unforgettable moments, jaw-dropping outfits, and stellar performances. Hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, this year’s show marked the 40th anniversary since its inception in 1984. From first-time winners to seasoned veterans, the evening was a celebration of music, talent, and creativity.

Sabrina Carpenter Kisses Alien

One of the standout moments of the night was when Sabrina Carpenter took the stage to perform her hit singles like “Espresso,” “Please Please Please,” and “Taste.” During her performance of her latest track, she shared the stage with an alien and an astronaut, adding a touch of sci-fi to her set. As she sang the lyrics “And singin’ ’bout it don’t mean I care / Yeah, I know I’ve been known to share,” she playfully pushed the astronaut away and leaned in for a kiss with the alien, leaving the audience in awe.

Karol G Gets Taylor Swift, Post Malone, and Camila Cabello to Dance

Karol G brought the Latin heat to the VMAs with her performance of “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido.” The Colombian singer had the entire audience on their feet, dancing to the infectious merengue beat. As she made her way through the crowd, she got industry heavyweights like Taylor Swift, Post Malone, and Camila Cabello to join her on the dance floor, showcasing the power of music to bring people together.

Katy Perry Video Vanguard Performance & Speech

Katy Perry was honored with the prestigious MTV Video Vanguard Award for her exceptional career in the music industry. The 39-year-old singer delivered a show-stopping performance of her greatest hits, including “California Gurls,” “Teenage Dream,” and “Lifetimes.” In a heartfelt speech, she thanked her husband, Orlando Bloom, her daughter Daisy Dove, and her loyal fanbase, the Katy Cats. Perry also expressed her gratitude to the LGBTQ community, acknowledging their unwavering support throughout her career.

Megan Thee Stallion Channels Her Inner Britney Spears

Megan Thee Stallion paid homage to pop icon Britney Spears by recreating her iconic outfit from the “Slave 4 You” music video, complete with a real snake draped around her arms. As the crowd erupted in cheers, Megan jokingly stopped the music, screaming, “Okay! Okay! Stop the music! Stop the music! I’m just playing — come get this snake. I don’t know this snake, and this snake doesn’t know me.” The rapper’s bold tribute to Spears was a memorable moment that showcased her fearless creativity.

Multiple Eminem Clones

Eminem kicked off the 40th annual VMAs with a high-energy performance of his songs “Houdini” and “Somebody Save Me” from his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). The rapper brought several men in blonde wigs resembling his iconic Slim Shady look, including a younger version of himself. The homage to his earlier persona delighted fans and underscored Eminem’s enduring influence on the music industry.

Taylor Swift Mentions Travis Kelce in ‘Video Of The Year’ Award Speech

Taylor Swift continued her winning streak at the VMAs, taking home the ‘Video of the Year’ award for her music video “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone. In her acceptance speech, Swift expressed gratitude to her team and collaborators for their contributions to the project. She also gave a special shoutout to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, revealing that his unwavering support during the filming process had been a source of motivation and joy for her. Swift’s heartfelt acknowledgment of Kelce added a personal touch to her acceptance speech, showcasing the importance of love and support in her life.

Chappell Roan Tells Off Photographer

Chappell Roan made headlines at the VMAs for standing up to a photographer who reportedly shouted profanities at her while she was posing on the red carpet. The 26-year-old singer’s fiery response, “You shut the f**k up!” garnered attention and applause from fans and fellow artists alike. Roan’s fearless stance against disrespectful behavior highlighted the importance of standing up for oneself and setting boundaries in the entertainment industry.

Overall, the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards were a night of music, artistry, and celebration. From electrifying performances to heartfelt speeches, the event showcased the diverse talent and creativity of artists across genres. As the show celebrated its 40th anniversary, it served as a reminder of the enduring impact of music and the power of artistic expression to inspire and unite audiences worldwide.