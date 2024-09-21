Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are gearing up for their second wedding celebration in Italy, following their intimate nuptials in May. The couple, who have been causing a stir with their whirlwind romance, are currently in Florence where they will exchange vows in a grand ceremony this weekend. The duo recently kicked off their pre-wedding festivities in the UK before jetting off to Italy for their much-anticipated celebration.

Pre-Wedding Celebrations

According to a source close to the couple, Millie and Jake began their wedding celebrations in style with a lavish dinner at Sheesh in the UK. The intimate gathering included close family members, such as Millie’s parents, Kelly and Robert. The group indulged in delicious lychee martinis and strawberry daiquiris, setting the tone for the upcoming festivities in Italy.

Grand Wedding Plans in Italy

As the couple prepares to say “I do” for the second time, they have spared no expense in planning a spectacular ceremony and reception. Reports suggest that they have even arranged for a famous British singer to perform at the afterparty, adding a touch of glamour to the affair. The insider revealed that the Italian nuptials are expected to be a grand affair, with the couple pulling out all the stops to ensure a memorable event for themselves and their guests.

Millie and Jake’s first wedding in America earlier this year was a low-key affair, but their second celebration in Italy promises to be a star-studded event. Notable guests, including Millie’s “Stranger Things” co-stars and close friends, are expected to attend the ceremony in Florence. The couple’s celebrity friends, such as Mark Wright, are also flying in to be a part of the extravagant wedding festivities.

A Whirlwind Romance

Millie, 20, and Jake, 22, got engaged in 2023 after two years of dating, marking the beginning of their whirlwind romance. The couple’s relationship has been a topic of interest among fans and media outlets, with their love story captivating audiences around the world. Despite their young age, Millie and Jake have shown a deep commitment to each other, culminating in their decision to tie the knot in a series of celebrations across different locations.

As the couple prepares to embark on their second wedding ceremony in Italy, fans and well-wishers are eager to see what surprises and special moments the duo has in store for their guests. With a British singer set to serenade the attendees and a lavish reception planned, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s wedding is shaping up to be a glamorous and unforgettable event that will be talked about for years to come.