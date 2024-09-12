Julie Chen, the longtime host of the popular reality competition series Big Brother, is making headlines for missing the live eviction episode for the first time in 24 years. On September 12, 2024, fans were surprised to learn that Julie would not be hosting the show due to testing positive for COVID-19. This unexpected turn of events has led to Jerry O’Connell stepping in as the temporary host for the evening, marking a significant departure from the show’s usual format.

Julie Chen’s Announcement

In an Instagram post shared on the morning of September 12, Julie Chen revealed the reason behind her absence from the live eviction episode. She explained that she had woken up with a sore throat and decided to visit an ear, nose, and throat specialist for a check-up. To her surprise, she was informed that she had tested positive for COVID-19, making it the second time she had contracted the virus. Despite experiencing mild symptoms and feeling relatively well, Julie made the difficult decision to sit out the live show to prioritize her health and safety.

Jerry O’Connell Steps In

With Julie unable to host the live eviction episode, the show’s producers turned to Jerry O’Connell to fill in as the temporary host. Jerry, who is currently a cohost on The Talk alongside Julie, graciously accepted the opportunity to step into Julie’s shoes for the evening. In a lighthearted moment, Julie joked that she hoped Jerry would be able to fit into her dress and have a memorable experience hosting the show. She expressed her gratitude to Jerry for taking on the hosting duties and assured fans that she would be watching the show from home.

During a call-in to The Talk on the same day, Julie shared some insights with Jerry on what to expect during the live eviction episode. She teased that the evictee of the evening would become the first member of the jury and would be heading into isolation at the jury house. Julie also offered Jerry a humorous tip on accessing a corset in her dressing room, emphasizing the importance of using it to fit into her dress. Overall, Julie’s guidance and playful banter with Jerry showcased the camaraderie between the two cohosts and added a personal touch to the evening’s proceedings.

The Impact of Julie’s Absence

Julie Chen’s absence from the live eviction episode marks a significant departure from the show’s long-standing tradition. As the host of Big Brother for 24 years, Julie has become synonymous with the series and is known for her iconic catchphrases and hosting style. Her unexpected absence due to illness serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of live television and the importance of prioritizing health and safety.

The decision to have Jerry O’Connell step in as the temporary host highlights the flexibility and adaptability of the show’s production team. Jerry’s presence brought a fresh energy to the episode and provided a unique perspective for viewers. While Julie’s absence was felt by fans and contestants alike, Jerry’s hosting debut offered a new dynamic to the show and showcased his ability to engage with the audience and houseguests.

Overall, Julie Chen’s absence from the live eviction episode of Big Brother on September 12, 2024, served as a reminder of the challenges and uncertainties that can arise in the world of television production. Despite facing unexpected circumstances, the show continued to entertain and captivate viewers with its unique blend of drama, competition, and unexpected twists. As fans eagerly await Julie’s return, they can rest assured that the show will continue to deliver engaging and entertaining content in her absence.