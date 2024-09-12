Holly Ramsay, the 24-year-old daughter of renowned chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana Ramsay, has announced her engagement to Olympic gold medalist Adam Peaty. The happy news was shared on social media, with Holly expressing her excitement at marrying her best friend. She posted a heartfelt message alongside photos of her stunning gold ring, reminiscing about the joy she felt after her first date with Adam.

In her Instagram post, Holly also took the time to acknowledge Adam’s 4-year-old son George, thanking him for making her feel loved, seen, and happier than ever. She professed her love for Adam and expressed her eagerness to become his wife, promising to always be there for him and George. The couple’s engagement was met with warm wishes from Holly’s father Gordon Ramsay, who expressed his happiness for the pair and welcomed Adam to the family.

Adam Peaty, the 29-year-old British swimmer who won gold at the 2016 Summer Olympics, reciprocated Holly’s sentiments in his own social media post. He expressed his disbelief at the fact that Holly would soon be his wife, calling himself the luckiest man on earth to have such a gentle, caring, and beautiful woman by his side. Adam praised Holly for supporting him through both his darkest moments and his highest achievements, stating that she had helped him understand himself and find happiness in who he has become.

The couple’s engagement marks the beginning of a new chapter in their lives, with Adam expressing his excitement at joining the Ramsay family and becoming one with Holly. He emphasized the privilege of sharing his life with someone as special as Holly and expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome he has received from her family.

The Ramsay-Peaty engagement is just one of many exciting celebrity unions that have taken place this year. From Hollywood stars to athletes and musicians, love is in the air as couples across the globe take the plunge into marriage. Here are some of the other notable engagements of 2024:

Jennifer Meyer & Geoffrey Ogunlesi

Jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, who was previously married to Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, announced her engagement to Geoffrey Ogunlesi on Instagram with a simple “YES!!” alongside a photo of her ring.

Stella Banderas & Alex Gruszynski

Stella Banderas, the daughter of Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith, shared her excitement at getting to spend forever with her favorite person on earth in an Instagram post in August.

Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey

Actress Kaley Cuoco of “The Flight Attendant” and actor Tom Pelphrey of “Ozark” confirmed their engagement in August after two years of dating. Kaley showed off her ring in an Instagram Story, describing their engagement weekend as amazing.

Lady Gaga & Michael Polansky

Singer Lady Gaga confirmed her engagement to Michael Polansky during a conversation with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in July. She referred to Michael as her fiancé, and the politician later shared a video of the moment on TikTok.

Marisa Abela & Jamie Bogyo

“Back to Black” star Marisa Abela got engaged to West End actor Jamie Bogyo after four years of dating. Marisa expressed her excitement with a pink heart emoji on Jamie’s Instagram announcement.

Gabriette Bechtel & Matty Healy

Musician Matty Healy of The 1975 and model Gabriette Bechtel announced their engagement in June, nine months after making their relationship public.

Mackenzie McKee & Khesanio Hall

“Teen Mom OG” star Mackenzie McKee got engaged to Jamaican soccer player Khesanio Hall after nearly two years of dating. Mackenzie expressed her joy at marrying her best friend in an Instagram post, calling Khesanio the most amazing human on earth.

Phoebe Dynevor & Cameron Fuller

“Bridgerton” actress Phoebe Dynevor is set to tie the knot with producer Cameron Fuller, as confirmed by E! News in May after Phoebe was spotted wearing a diamond ring at the 2024 Met Gala.

Brooke Hyland & Brian Thalman

“Dance Moms” alum Brooke Hyland said yes to account manager Brian Thalman’s proposal, showcasing her 3.25-carat diamond ring from Brilliant Earth on Instagram. Brooke joked about Brian being almost as tall as her on one knee and expressed her excitement for their future together.

Aesha Scott & Scott Dobson

“Below Deck Mediterranean” star Aesha Scott accepted a proposal from her boyfriend Scott Dobson in May after four years of dating, marking the beginning of their journey towards marriage.

Cody Ford & Tianna Robillard

Cincinnati Bengals player Cody Ford proposed to TikToker Tianna Robillard in a candlelit affair in April 2024, describing it as the best night of his life on Instagram. Cody expressed his love for Tianna and his excitement at their future together.

Kid Cudi & Lola Abecassis Sartore

Rapper Kid Cudi announced his engagement to menswear designer Lola Abecassis Sartore on social media after making their red carpet debut at the London Knuckles premiere in April. Kid Cudi expressed his happiness and excitement at sharing his life with Lola, calling her everything to him.

Chris Conran & Alana Milne

“Bachelor in Paradise” couple Chris Conran and Alana Milne got engaged during a trip to Bali, with Chris sharing the romantic proposal on Instagram. He described Alana as his dream girl and expressed his joy at her saying yes to forever.

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola & Justin May

“Jersey Shore” star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola accepted a proposal from Justin May in March, calling it the easiest question she has ever answered. The couple’s engagement marked a new chapter in their relationship.

Ed Westwick & Amy Jackson

“Gossip Girl” alum Ed Westwick proposed to Amy Jackson during a ski trip to Switzerland, marking the beginning of their journey towards marriage. Amy shared her joy at the proposal on social media, expressing her love for Ed.

Ioan Gruffudd & Bianca Wallace

Actor Ioan Gruffudd and his fiancée Bianca Wallace shared their joy at their engagement in a joint Instagram post in January, describing the moment as the most precious thing that had happened to them.

Brielle Biermann & Billy Seidl

“Don’t Be Tardy” alum Brielle Biermann said yes to minor league baseball player Billy Seidl’s proposal in February, marking the beginning of their journey towards marriage. Brielle expressed her love for Billy and her excitement at their future together.

Ashley Brewster & Mark Bauch

“The Bold and the Beautiful” actress Ashley Brewster shared her joy at her engagement to producer Mark Bauch on Instagram in January. Ashley expressed her love for Mark and her excitement at their future together.

Brayden Bowers & Christina Mandrell

“Bachelor in Paradise” couple Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell kicked off “The Golden Bachelor” wedding in January with a proposal, marking the beginning of their journey towards marriage. The couple expressed their joy at the engagement and their excitement at their future together.

Love is truly in the air as celebrities across various industries take the next step in their relationships and embark on the journey towards marriage. From heartfelt proposals to joyful announcements, these engagements serve as a reminder of the power of love and the beauty of finding a soulmate to share life’s ups and downs with. As these couples prepare to say “I do,” the world eagerly awaits to celebrate their unions and witness the magic of love in action.