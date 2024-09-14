Mystery and Intrigue: The Love Lives of Only Murders in the Building Stars

The stars of “Only Murders in the Building” have captivated audiences with their on-screen chemistry, sparking rumors of romance both on and off the set. As the show racks up Emmy nominations and continues to gain popularity, fans are eager to delve into the love lives of their favorite actors.

Martin Short and Meryl Streep, who play Oliver and Loretta on the hit comedy-drama series, have been at the center of relationship rumors ever since their characters sparked an on-screen romance. Despite the speculation, both actors have maintained that they are nothing more than good friends. Martin’s representative emphasized to E! News that their relationship is purely platonic, stating, “They are just very good friends. Nothing more.”

However, the duo’s public appearances and interactions have only fueled the speculation further. At the premiere of season four of “Only Murders in the Building,” Martin and Meryl arrived hand-in-hand, sending fans into a frenzy. Martin has been effusive in his praise for Meryl, describing their friendship as one that continues to grow. In an interview with Extra, he gushed, “It’s been a friendship that always grows. If you work with someone and love that person.”

While Martin and Meryl have been the subject of much speculation, other members of the cast have also found themselves entangled in love stories of their own. Selena Gomez, who portrays Mabel on the show, has been in a whirlwind romance with record producer Benny Blanco. The pair’s public displays of affection and Selena’s declarations of love for Benny have only added to the intrigue surrounding their relationship.

On the personal front, Martin Short and Meryl Streep have both experienced significant losses in their past relationships. Martin lost his late wife Nancy Dolman in 2010 after a battle with cancer, while Meryl separated from her husband Don Gummer in 2017 after nearly 40 years of marriage. Despite these challenges, both actors have continued to focus on their careers and their friendships with their co-stars.

As the rumors swirl and the Emmy nominations roll in, the love lives of the “Only Murders in the Building” stars remain a topic of fascination for fans and media alike. From on-screen romances to real-life relationships, the cast of the hit series continues to keep audiences guessing about the mysteries of their personal lives.

In conclusion, the love lives of the stars of “Only Murders in the Building” are as complex and intriguing as the mysteries they solve on screen. As fans continue to speculate and follow the personal lives of their favorite actors, one thing is certain: the cast of the hit series is keeping audiences on their toes with their real-life dramas and romances.