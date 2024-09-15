Emmys 2024 Location Revealed: Excitement Builds for the Prestigious Awards Show

The anticipation is building as the 76th annual Emmy Awards draw closer, with the nominations shining a spotlight on standout shows like “Shōgun,” “The Bear,” and “The Crown,” each garnering over 15 nods. As the list of categories and nominees continues to expand, viewers are eagerly awaiting to see who will emerge victorious in categories such as ‘Best Drama Series,’ ‘Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series,’ and more.

Peacock Theater at L.A. Live: A Legendary Venue for a Legendary Event

The prestigious Emmy Awards will be hosted at the iconic Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California. This renowned venue has played host to a wide array of events, from concerts to award shows, making it a fitting location for the glitz and glamour of the Emmys. According to the L.A. Live website, “Peacock Theater hosts over 120 music, family, dance, and comedy acts, award shows, televised productions, conventions, and product launches, with over 500,000 guests passing through its doors annually.” Last year, the Emmy Awards were also held at this esteemed venue, which was inaugurated in October 2007.

When and How to Watch the Emmys

Mark your calendars for Sunday, September 15, when the Emmys will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET. For those eager to catch all the action, the award show will be streaming live on ABC and will be available on Hulu the following day, Monday, September 16. International viewers need not fret, as the Emmys website has compiled a list of networks that will be streaming the event in each respective country.

Eugene and Dan Levy: A Dynamic Duo to Host the 76th Annual Emmy Awards

The 76th annual Emmy Awards will be brought to life by the comedic talents of father-and-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, who are set to host the star-studded event. Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, expressed his confidence in the duo, stating on the Emmys website, “Eugene’s and Dan’s comedic intuition and uncanny ability to capture the hearts of viewers will make for a memorable Emmys telecast honoring this year’s best and brightest.” Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego echoed this sentiment, saying, “We are thrilled to welcome two generations of comedy genius to the Emmys stage as hosts… Eugene and Dan Levy are known for creating unforgettable, laugh-out-loud moments on screen, and together, they are super-charged. I cannot wait for Emmy fans to see what they have in store for all of us.”

In addition to the dynamic hosting duo, a star-studded lineup of actors will also be taking the stage to present awards, including the likes of Selena Gomez, George Lopez, Mindy Kaling, Jane Lynch, and more.

As the Emmys draw near, excitement continues to mount as viewers eagerly anticipate a night filled with memorable moments, deserving winners, and a celebration of the best and brightest in television. Stay tuned for more updates and coverage leading up to the 76th annual Emmy Awards at the legendary Peacock Theater at L.A. Live.