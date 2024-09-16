Daisy Kelliher and Gary King Reunite in Explosive Season 5 Trailer

The upcoming season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is set to be a rollercoaster ride of drama, tension, and unexpected twists as fan-favorite co-stars Daisy Kelliher and Gary King come face to face once again. In a sneak peek trailer released exclusively by E! News, viewers get a glimpse of the explosive dynamics between Daisy and Gary following their tumultuous boatmance in the previous season.

Returning to the Parsifal III, Daisy is determined to leave behind the heartache and chaos of the past season. Still reeling from the fallout of the messy love triangle involving Gary and BDSY alum Colin MacRae, Daisy is ready to take charge and prove her worth as Chief Stew. In the trailer, she declares, “The breakup did a number on me last year. I felt very broken. But now, I’m coming back in more focused, full of energy, and I’m f–king good at my job. And I’m taking back the reigns.”

However, despite her newfound confidence, Daisy acknowledges the challenges ahead, admitting, “It’s gonna be a s–t show.” The tension between her and Gary is palpable, with Daisy confronting him about their responsibilities on board. In a heated moment, she asserts, “Guess what? We have a f–king job to do, and I’m not f–king carrying this season on my own, you f–king pr–k!”

Amidst the chaos, Daisy finds solace in the presence of new Deckhand Keith Allen, who quickly catches her eye. Keith’s admiration for Daisy is evident when he remarks to Gary, “Daisy would make a very good wife. No?” Gary’s response, bursting into laughter, hints at the brewing conflicts and dynamics onboard the Parsifal III.

As the crew navigates the challenges of the new season, including demanding charter guests and personal dynamics, tensions rise during a night out that leads to a breach of Captain Glenn Shephard’s rules. The captain sternly warns the crew, “You guys went out with some guests, I set some ground rules. Two drinks maximum. You knew the rules, you broke the f–king rules, and now you’re here getting upset.”

With the promise of more drama, romance, and high-stakes situations, the fifth season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is gearing up to be a thrilling and unpredictable adventure for both the crew and viewers alike.

Meet the New Yachties

As the crew of the Parsifal III embarks on their journey to Ibiza, viewers are introduced to the new additions to the team who will play pivotal roles in shaping the season’s narrative.

Chef Cloyce Martin: Charismatic and charming, Chef Cloyce brings his youthful energy and culinary skills to the galley. However, at only 22 years old, he faces the challenge of meeting the demands of the high-maintenance charter guests while navigating the pressures of the job.

Chief Engineer Davide Morosi: Davide takes on the crucial role of Chief Engineer, ensuring the smooth operation of the yacht’s systems and machinery. With his expertise and dedication, Davide plays a vital part in keeping the Parsifal III running smoothly amidst the turbulent waters ahead.

Stews Diana Cruz and Danni Warren: Diana and Danni join the interior department as stews, adding their unique personalities and skills to the team. As they navigate their roles under Daisy’s leadership, the tension and dynamics within the interior department are set to unfold in unexpected ways.

Deckhand Emma Crouch: Emma steps into the role of deckhand, bringing her experience and expertise to the exterior team. As she works alongside Gary and Keith, Emma’s contributions play a crucial part in the yacht’s operations and guest experience.

The crew’s dynamics, relationships, and challenges will be put to the test as they strive to deliver exceptional service while navigating personal and professional obstacles. With the promise of romance, conflict, and high-stakes moments, Below Deck Sailing Yacht promises to deliver a season filled with excitement, tension, and unforgettable moments.

Don’t miss the premiere of Below Deck Sailing Yacht on Monday, Oct. 7, at 9 p.m. on Bravo, with episodes available for streaming the next day on Peacock. Stay tuned for all the drama, romance, and surprises that await the crew of the Parsifal III as they sail into uncharted waters in Ibiza.