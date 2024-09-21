Cheryl Hines, actress known for her role in “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” made headlines recently when she was spotted without her wedding ring during a public outing in Milan, Italy. This appearance marked her first public appearance since rumors surfaced of her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., engaging in a “sexting” scandal with journalist Olivia Nuzzi.

**Cheryl Hines’ Public Outing in Milan**

In Milan, Italy, Cheryl Hines was photographed looking cheerful and waving at fans during a Gucci afterparty for Milan Fashion Week. She appeared in good spirits, but it was hard to miss the absence of her wedding ring. Instead, she wore a dainty gold band on her left ring finger, a stark contrast to the thick silver band she has been seen wearing for the past 10 years.

**Rumors of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Alleged Affair**

The scandal surrounding Robert F. Kennedy Jr. emerged after rumors started circulating that he had engaged in a “sexting” affair with New York magazine’s Washington correspondent, Olivia Nuzzi. The alleged relationship reportedly began late last year after Nuzzi wrote a profile on Kennedy. While Nuzzi did not explicitly mention Kennedy’s name, she admitted to being involved in a “personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign.”

**Cheryl Hines’ Silence and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Denial**

Despite the swirling rumors and allegations, Cheryl Hines has chosen to remain silent on the matter. Her representative declined to comment on the situation when approached by media outlets. On the other hand, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s representative denied any romantic involvement between Kennedy and Nuzzi in a statement to the Status newsletter.

**Olivia Nuzzi’s Regret and Personal Disclosure**

In a statement to CNN, Olivia Nuzzi expressed regret over the nature of her relationship with a former reporting subject, which she described as turning “personal.” She acknowledged that the relationship was never physical but admitted that she should have disclosed it to prevent any appearance of conflict. Nuzzi was subsequently put on leave from her job, and a third-party team is currently investigating the matter.

**Cheryl Hines’ Fashionable Outing**

During her night out in Milan, Cheryl Hines dressed smartly in a white shirt, flared blue trousers, and a black leather jacket that reached her knees. She completed her look with black boots and a small red handbag. Despite the absence of her wedding ring, Hines appeared stylish and composed during her first public appearance amid the scandal.

**Conclusion**

The unfolding scandal involving Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi has captured public attention, particularly as Cheryl Hines was seen without her wedding ring during her recent outing in Milan. While Hines has chosen to remain silent on the matter, the allegations have sparked speculation and discussion within the media and among fans. As the situation continues to develop, the public remains curious about the implications of these rumors on the Kennedy-Hines relationship and the individuals involved.