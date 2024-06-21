Laura Hamilton attended the first-anniversary event of Mrs. Doubtfire: The Musical at Shaftesbury Theatre in London. The TV presenter looked stunning in a floral print green maxi dress, showcasing her toned frame. She paired the dress with nude stiletto heels and a stylish shoulder bag with chain straps. Laura appeared to be in high spirits as she posed playfully alongside Leigh Francis, known for his role as Keith Lemon.

Dame Kelly Holmes also joined Laura and Leigh at the event. The British athlete looked radiant in a denim sleeveless vest and sky blue trousers, accessorizing with multiple necklaces and earrings. Laura and Leigh were seen laughing and smiling throughout the event, exuding joy and happiness.

Recently, Laura shared an update on her battle with Immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a rare autoimmune disease that causes low platelet levels and excessive bruising. Despite her struggles with the disease, Laura remains positive and determined. She explained that stress can trigger flare-ups of ITP, but she manages it with a glass-half-full attitude.

ITP affects only a small number of adults at any given time, with young women being the most commonly affected demographic. Laura has been open about her journey with the condition, sharing photos of her bruising to raise awareness. She emphasized the importance of staying positive and grateful, even in the face of health challenges.

Laura’s bravery and resilience in dealing with ITP serve as an inspiration to many. Her willingness to share her story and educate others about the condition is commendable. Despite the difficulties she faces, Laura continues to shine in her career and personal life, proving that strength and positivity can overcome any obstacle.