The Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) held its fourth annual awards gala at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, bringing together prominent figures in the music industry to honor artists and professionals who use their platforms for positive change. Hosted by Kenny Burns, the event kicked off with DJ Mars paying tribute to three Black artists who recently passed away: Fatman Scoop, Tito Jackson, and Rich Homie Quan.

Established in 2020, the BMAC aims to create a unified force for racial equity and justice within the music industry. By leveraging collective voices, the organization strives to improve communities and drive systemic change. Presented by Live Nation, the BMAC Gala highlighted the organization’s mentorship and income programs, emphasizing its commitment to enacting meaningful change within the industry and beyond.

Honorees at the Gala

Usher was honored with the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award, presented by Bobby Brown. Brown praised Usher’s impact on both the stage and the lives of many around the world, stating that he is truly deserving of the award. Usher, on his Past Future Present tour, expressed gratitude for the support he has received throughout his career and stressed the importance of using one’s platform for positive change. He quoted James 2:17, stating that faith without action is dead.

LL Cool J received the Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award from attorney Benjamin Crump. LL Cool J, who recently released his album “The Force,” shared his motivation for creating new music, aiming to empower young kids and show them what’s possible. Other honorees included:

– BMAC Social Impact Award: Scott Mills, Louis Carr, Constance Orlando, and Kimberly Paige from BET Media Group

– BMAC Change Agent Award: Ivy McGregor, Executive Director of BeyGOOD

– BMAC 365 Award: Live Nation

Gunna was recognized for the “BMAC 30349 Guaranteed Income Program,” which provides 30 families in South Fulton, GA, with $1,000 stipends. The Atlanta rapper, who hails from South Fulton, emphasized his commitment to uplifting his community through initiatives like Gunna’s Great Giveaway in 2018.

Highlights of the Evening

The BMAC Gala featured performances and speeches that celebrated the achievements and contributions of Black artists and industry professionals. The event showcased the power of music as a tool for social change and highlighted the importance of using one’s platform for positive impact. Throughout the evening, attendees were inspired by the stories and experiences shared by the honorees, reinforcing the mission of the BMAC to drive meaningful change within the music industry and beyond.

The gala also served as a platform for networking and collaboration among industry leaders, artists, and advocates for racial equity and justice. Attendees had the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and organizations working towards a common goal of creating a more inclusive and equitable music industry.

The Future of the BMAC

As the BMAC continues to grow and expand its reach, it remains committed to its mission of promoting racial equity and justice within the music industry. Through initiatives such as mentorship programs, income support, and community outreach, the organization strives to empower artists and professionals to effect positive change in their communities.

Looking ahead, the BMAC plans to further engage with industry stakeholders, policymakers, and the broader public to advocate for policies and practices that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the music industry. By amplifying the voices of Black artists and professionals, the BMAC aims to create a more equitable and just music industry for all.

In conclusion, the Black Music Action Coalition Gala was a powerful and inspiring event that celebrated the achievements and contributions of Black artists and professionals in the music industry. Through its recognition of honorees and commitment to driving meaningful change, the BMAC continues to be a force for racial equity and justice within the industry.