Artem Chigvintsev, known for his appearances on Dancing With the Stars, found himself in the midst of a troubling situation when paramedics were reportedly called to his home before his arrest for domestic battery. According to TMZ, the 42-year-old dancer placed a call to 911 on August 29, but later contacted emergency responders to cancel the request. However, the events took a more serious turn when Chigvintsev was subsequently arrested for felony corporal injury to his spouse or cohabitant. The incident led to him being booked on a felony domestic violence charge at the Napa County jail in California.

On that fateful morning, online jail records obtained by Hollywood Life show that Chigvintsev was arrested at 9:59 a.m. local time and booked at 10:40 a.m. His bail was set at $25,000, and he was released later that day at 2:18 p.m. Despite these developments, Chigvintsev has chosen to remain silent about the circumstances surrounding his arrest.

The details surrounding the ABC personality’s arrest remain murky, leaving many to wonder what transpired between Chigvintsev and his wife, Nikki Garcia. Just days prior to the incident, the couple had celebrated their second wedding anniversary, with Chigvintsev even sharing a touching photo from their wedding day on Instagram. In the caption, he expressed his deep love for Garcia, referring to her as his “everything.”

In response to her husband’s post, Garcia left a heartfelt comment, expressing her love for him. The couple seemed to be in a state of marital bliss, as evidenced by their social media posts leading up to the arrest. Garcia also took to Instagram to share a video montage of their cherished moments together, including scenes from their wedding and time spent with their son, Matteo. She referenced Elvis Presley’s iconic song “Can’t Help Falling in Love” in her caption, noting that it encapsulated their love story perfectly.

The couple’s journey to marriage was not without its challenges. Garcia and Chigvintsev first crossed paths in 2017 when they were paired together on Dancing With the Stars. At the time, Garcia was engaged to wrestler John Cena. However, the engagement was called off the following year, paving the way for Garcia and Chigvintsev to explore their budding romance. By early 2019, the couple officially began dating, eventually getting engaged in 2020 and welcoming their son later that year. Their marriage in 2022 seemed to mark the culmination of their love story.

Despite the seemingly idyllic nature of their relationship, the events leading up to Chigvintsev’s arrest have cast a shadow of uncertainty over their union. As the public awaits further details, it serves as a stark reminder of the complexities that can exist within any relationship. Domestic violence is a serious issue that affects individuals from all walks of life, and it is crucial for those experiencing such situations to seek help and support.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, please do not hesitate to reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential assistance and guidance. It is essential to prioritize safety and well-being in such circumstances, and seeking help is a crucial step towards healing and empowerment.