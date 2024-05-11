LOTTO. This Saturday, May 11, 2024, La Française des Jeux offered you the chance to win 11 million euros!

This Saturday, May 11, 2024, La Française des Jeux offered you the chance to win 11 million euros! Was there a winner? Is that you ? Find the results of this Saturday’s draw below without further delay.

But what can you buy with €17 million? No less than 56 luxury sports cars or 17 golf courses or even 2,233 kilograms of caviar, if you have luxury tastes. You will still have to be very lucky to win the jackpot of 17 million euros: you have a one in 139 million chance of winning! Don’t panic, it is also possible to obtain lower winnings: to win a few euros, you need at least two correct numbers or one good number (the probability of finding it is one chance in 22), and two star numbers (one chance in 50).

The rules of the Loto are simple: you must equip yourself with a grid and mark seven numbers: five on a grid of 50 numbers and two stars on a grid of 12 numbers. You will have to pay 2.50 euros for a single grid, or choose to increase your chances by purchasing a multiple grid. At most, you will be allowed to choose up to 10 numbers or 12 stars per grid. But the price will increase accordingly. Beware of delays: your grid may be counted for the next draw. To participate, nothing could be simpler: all you have to do is check seven numbers: five on a grid of 50 numbers and two stars on a grid of 12 numbers. Count 2.50 euros for a single grid, but you can also multiply your chances with a multiple grid. In this case, you can choose up to 10 numbers and or 12 stars per grid. Please note: the price is also increasing! The results will be revealed on TF1 around 9:05 p.m.