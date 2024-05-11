He was the master of the B series. American director and producer Roger Corman has died at 98.

American director and producer Roger Corman has died at the age of 98, according to American media reports. He died in Santa Monica, California. He was known for his B-movies and low-budget films. Starting in the 19950s, Roger Corman produced hundreds of films. His productions included The Fast and the Furious (1954), Dementia 13 (1963), and Big Bad Mama (1974).

“His legendary ability to stretch a dollar allowed him to quickly conceive and create period films and sci-fi epics on budgets that would not cover the food costs of a modern studio shoot. Thanks to his ingenuity, his boundless energy and his deep love of cinema, Roger Corman has directed more films than anyone else,” says the Oscars website.

Before starting his career, he studied engineering. Roger Corman was first a courier at 20th Century-Fox in Hollywood before becoming a screenwriter.

On X, formerly Twitter, there are numerous tributes. Elijah Wood, actor in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, posted an image saying “farewell”.